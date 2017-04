The event, at the University of Houston’s Cullen Performance Hall, included a moderated discussion and questions from the audience about the film and its making.

Film directors Ken Burns and Lynn Novick were in Houston on Wednesday to present a preview of The Vietnam War, their 18-hour film series with exclusive footage to be released on Houston Public Media’s Channel 8 in September.

