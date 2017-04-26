Man Dies While In Harris County Sheriff’s Custody

A 31-year-old man died while in custody at the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Inmate Processing Center on Tuesday, the HCSO said on Wednesday.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, investigators with the Office of Inspector General and Homicide unit are examining the death of the man, who was brought to the processing center by private bail recovery agents for an open family assault warrant and a capias child support warrant.

The HCSO said that the man presented no signs of a medical distress or condition upon arrival, at 2 p.m. Shortly after having his photo and fingerprints taken, he appeared to have a seizure.

Although he received medical attention, according to the HCSO, he was pronounced dead at St. Joseph Medical Center, at 3:25 p.m.