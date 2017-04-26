Blood And Chaos In Venezuela – 26 Dead In Wake of Ongoing Month Long Protests

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuela is threatening to pull out of the Organization of American States as the socialist government’s response to political unrest that has been blamed for 26 deaths in recent weeks draws rebuke from the hemisphere’s major powers.

Foreign Minister Delcy Rodriguez said on state TV late Tuesday that she had been instructed by President Nicolas Maduro to initiate the country’s withdrawal from the Washington-based OAS if the region’s foreign ministers hold a meeting on the country’s crisis without his administration’s backing.

Her comments came hours before envoys to the OAS were scheduled to meet Wednesday to debate a proposal by Mexico, Brazil, the U.S. and 13 other nations to convene a special meeting of foreign ministers to discuss Venezuela’s “situation.”