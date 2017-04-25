Caravan Against Fear Makes A Stop In Houston

/

Immigration activists rallied in downtown Houston Tuesday as part of an ongoing effort to oppose how the government is enforcing immigration laws under the Trump Administration.

The activists are participating in what they call the Caravan Against Fear, which started on April 10th in California and is travelling along the Southern border and asking for more sanctuary policies, as well as a strike of immigrant workers and businesses on May 1st.

About 50 people rallied in downtown Houston demanding changes to immigration enforcement.

“We are travelling all through California, Arizona, New Mexico and Texas to go community by community telling people to rise up, to go on strike on May First, to say: ‘Respect our humanity as human beings in this country, as immigrants'”,” explained Alejandra Valles, who works as the secretary-treasurer of the Service Employees International Union (SEIU)-Union United Service Workers West and is based in Los Angeles.

The activists also oppose the wall President Donald Trump plans to build on the border with Mexico.

César Espinosa, founder and executive director of the Houston-based group Immigrant Families and Students in the Struggle (FIEL, by its acronym in Spanish), noted their opposition to the wall “is part of the reason why we are going into the Rio Grande valley to talk to border communities and talk about how a wall would impact them.”

Another piece of the plan for May 1st is that immigrants don’t buy anything that day to show the impact they have on their local economies.