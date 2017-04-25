News

Barrett Residents Clean Up After Cemetery Vandalism

Barrett residents, just northeast of Houston, are assessing damage at a local cemetery after weekend vandalism. Last Saturday night, a pickup truck plowed through the Barrett Station Evergreen Cemetery, toppling tombstones and leaving deep tire tracks in the field.

Ron Barnaba surveys damage to a grave after someone drove through the Barrett Station Evergreen Cemetery over the weekend.

The Barrett Station Cemetery is about 20 miles northeast of Houston — in a community founded in 1889 by former slave Harrison Barrett. Rod Barnaba has been spending time at the historically-African-American cemetery.

“I’m out really here to assess the damage, see what all’s going need to be done and see how much approximately it’s going to cost to get this done.” (Ed: “Can you describe what we’re looking at here?”) “A crypt. You know, it’s a pretty heavy top on it, so nobody can’t just come lift it. But as you can see, a truck can lift it, and it damaged it, and now we’re looking into the box at the casket.”  

The grave cover of a military veteran who died in 1977 was damaged when a truck plowed into it.

Barnaba has been stacking some of the damaged rocks and pieces of grave covers. The non-profit cemetery is maintained by descendants.

“We have like a neighborhood association for the cemetery and it’s all privately-funded. People come out with their personal lawnmowers and keep it up. So we don’t have a lot to go on to be fixing up stuff that was damaged, and there was a lot damaged here.”

Several gravestones were toppled at the cemetery in Barrett, about 20 miles northeast of Houston.

Barnaba runs a community Facebook page which has been covering the cemetery incident. He’s posted pictures of the damaged headstones, hoping family members will recognize graves needing repair. Donations for repairs are being accepted through the cemetery’s website.

