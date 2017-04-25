Fatal Plane Crash In Huntsville

042517 HUNTSVILLE PLANE CRASH: https://t.co/GNa6Yo50H0 via @YouTube — MCPR (@scottjengle) April 25, 2017 A small plane crashed earlier on Tuesday in the Huntsville area leaving one person dead, according to Sergeant Erik Burse of the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS). Eye-witnesses recalled the plane flying unusually low before it collided with trees lining […]

A small plane crashed earlier on Tuesday in the Huntsville area leaving one person dead, according to Sergeant Erik Burse of the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS).

Eye-witnesses recalled the plane flying unusually low before it collided with trees lining the country road at 10:38 AM, noted Sgt. Burse. The plane, which was a Cessna 421 C Twin, then caught fire and landed upside down in a pond.

The deceased was identified as the owner and pilot of the plane, according to DPS, around 3:50 PM.

The crash site created problems for Fire and Rescue responders who weren’t able to access the wreckage until the flames subsided. It is currently unknown if there were any other passengers on the plane.

Sgt. Burse says the plane flew out of Conroe Airport and the cause of the crash is still being investigated by the FAA.