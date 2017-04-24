Fans Excited About Houston Rockets Playoff Run

After going up 3-1 against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the NBA Playoffs, the Rockets can move on to the second round with a win at home Tuesday.

After a close win in Oklahoma City on Sunday, the Houston Rockets need just one more to advance to the second round.

I caught fan Todd Thomas outside the Toyota Center. He feels good about the Rockets’ chances, especially since they’ll play at home next.

“Home field advantage, I mean, it has its plus,” he said. “They were able to steal one in Oklahoma, so hopefully them coming back to Houston, they can play, win and move on.”

At Discovery Green, Dan Clift said it more bluntly.

“I think the series is over. It’s right around the corner,” he said. “If (James) Harden has a really good game – a Russell Westbrook kind of game – I think they’ll win.”

Jeff Balke, a sports writer and commentator on Houston Matters, agrees with those fans.

“The Rockets only had one game – Game 3 – where they lost, and that game they probably could have won,” Balke said. “A missed three-pointer by James (Harden) at the buzzer would have won the game, so I think they will close it out in Game 5.”

If they do, the Rockets will meet either the San Antonio Spurs or Memphis Grizzlies in the second round. If they lose, they’ll go back to Oklahoma City for Game 6 on Thursday.

And some fans, like Cornelius Jones, think they will go all the way.

“Like a repeat of ‘94 and ‘95 when they won the championships,” he said. “I think they can do it again.”

They’d just have to win 13 more games.