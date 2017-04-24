5 Day ICE Operation Results In 95 Arrests

An ICE operation in several counties around the Houston area result in 95 arrests

95 criminal aliens were arrested by federal officers from the Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO).

The arrests were conducted during a five day operation in Southeast Texas. The operation began Monday April 17th, and concluded Friday April 21st.

The arrests took place in the following Texas counties, Brazoria, FT. Bend, Galveston, Harris, Liberty, Matagorda, Montgomery, and Wharton.

82 from the 95 arrested had criminal histories. Convictions included homicide, aggravated assault, burglary, child abuse, domestic violence, to marijuana possession.

Those arrested hailed from the following countries: Cambodia, Cuba, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Nigeria, and Vietnam.

Patrick Contreas, the field office director of the ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations office in Houston, stated that, “This operation was fugitives and alien criminals. Public safety remains a top priory for ICE. This was a focused four-day operation, but our routine operations occur daily.”

According to ICE all of the targets in the operation were amenable to arrest and removal under the Immigration and Nationality Act.