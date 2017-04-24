10 Things to Know for Monday

Here’s your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today.

As the symbolic milestone approaches, Trump juggles a renewed health care push and his demands that a government funding bill should include money for the border wall with Mexico.

The May 7 runoff will be between far-right leader Marine Le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron, and French politicians on the moderate left and right are urging voters to block Le Pen’s path to power.

Louisiana would be the latest Southern institution to sever itself from symbols viewed by many as a representation racism and white supremacy.

Two inmates who say they’re in poor health after decades on death row argue that their medical conditions could lead to extreme pain during lethal injections.

Farmers, nursery and winery owners who depend on immigrant labor are predicting a catastrophe if those workers are arrested for being in America illegally.

Trump speaks by phone with both the Japanese and Chinese leaders as the allies urge restraint and calm in dealing with Kim Jong Un.

Family and friends of the former NFL player will say their farewells during a private ceremony in Bristol, Connecticut.

The Anti-Defamation League found an increase in cases of anti-Semitic intimidation and vandalism last year.

The new book by the Facebook executive recounts the death of her husband, her grief, and how she recovered from it.

The free-wheeling franchises are cutting payroll and their luxury tax bills — just as Bryce Harper, Manny Machado and perhaps Clayton Kershaw near the market.