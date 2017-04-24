Imaginarium

Video: Houston Kids Showcase Stories, Game Design

In the final chapter of a two-part video series, elementary kids present video games they’ve designed based on original stories.

| Posted on

An experimental learning strategy aims to develop writing skills through the creation of video games. In the final chapter of a two-part video series, elementary kids at KIPP Academy West are presenting video games they’ve designed based on their original stories.

Watch chapter one here, where they’re learning about storytelling concepts.

The digital class was developed by Houston-based literacy nonprofit Writers in the Schools, or WITS. They’re working with the instructional design company Histrionix Learning Company and E-Line Media.

Want to see more Imaginarium? New videos drop every Monday on YouTube. Subscribe to our channel.

Houston Public Media

Share

Tomeka Weatherspoon

Tomeka Weatherspoon

Producer

Tomeka Weatherspoon is an Emmy-award winning producer. She produces segments, the weekly television program Arts InSight, the short film showcase The Territory and a forthcoming digital series on innovation. Originally from the Midwest, Tomeka studied convergence journalism from the world’s first journalism school at the University of Missouri. She has...

More Information

Recent Stories