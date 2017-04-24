Video: Houston Kids Showcase Stories, Game Design

In the final chapter of a two-part video series, elementary kids present video games they’ve designed based on original stories.

An experimental learning strategy aims to develop writing skills through the creation of video games. In the final chapter of a two-part video series, elementary kids at KIPP Academy West are presenting video games they’ve designed based on their original stories.

Watch chapter one here, where they’re learning about storytelling concepts.

The digital class was developed by Houston-based literacy nonprofit Writers in the Schools, or WITS. They’re working with the instructional design company Histrionix Learning Company and E-Line Media.

