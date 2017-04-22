WATCH: Thousands March For Science in Washington, Houston, Other Cities

The March for Science, a nationwide and global event on Saturday to celebrate Earth’s Day and to promote the understanding of science and defend science from attacks such as proposed U.S. government budget cuts, has taken place in several cities in the country, including Houston, and other places in the world.

By midday, thousands of people stood outside the Washington Monument amid bouts of downpours, listening to a mix of speeches and music.

In Houston, people marching around the downtown area, including families with their children showing messages in support of science and science education, joined the movement demanding that science takes a prominent place in education plans and protecting budget cuts.

Meanwhile, in Washington D.C., speakers noted that President Trump was in the White House nearby, having cancelled a weekend in New Jersey.

Jeannette Villabon and her son Nikko Chey of Stanhope, New Jersey, went all out donning a Tyrannosaurus rex costume and holding a sign that said: “Hey tiny hands fund EPA study. Quit being cretaceous.”

Trump’s “archaic thinking is going to ruin us all,” Villabon said.

Other signs were only slightly less pointed, such as “edit genes not the truth,” ”data not dogma” and “global warming is real. Trump is the hoax.”

In other states, like Florida, people marched in the same spirit. In Gainsville, more than a thousand people stretched for miles through the streets of Gainesville in a peaceful demonstration, said Pati Vitt, a plant scientist at the Chicago Botanic Garden in town for work at the university. “We’re scientists, so we’re orderly,” she said with a laugh. “We let the signs do the talking.”

She said her favorite featured a drawing of DNA, with the note “checks itself before it wrecks itself.”

And she hoped the crowds at hundreds of cities across the country draw attention to the perils of ignoring science funding.

The March for Science was dreamed up at the Women’s March on Washington, a day after President Donald Trump’s inauguration in January.

The march puts scientists — who generally shy away from advocacy and whose work depends on objective experimentation — into a more public position. Scientists involved in the march said they’re anxious about political and public rejection of established science such as climate change and the safety of vaccines.

