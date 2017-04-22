This Is The Final Push: Venezuelans in Houston Talk About Protests And Future In Their Country

Two generations of Venezuelans, one now living in Houston the other still back home, share their experiences and thoughts on the violent protests erupting the past month in their home country

For the last couple of days, Venezuela has been immersed in a non-stop cycle of violence that started on April 17th, when the massive so-called “Mother of all protests”, organized by the opposition nationwide to demonstrate against the government of President Nicolás Maduro, was confronted fiercely by security forces and armed civilians working for the government.

Since then, the unrest has continued day and night in many major cities in the country, including the capital, Caracas, and the looting and other violence following two days of massive protests has left at least 12 people dead.

Overall, 20 people have been killed this month in unrest that erupted after the Supreme Court stripped Congress of its last powers, a decision it later reversed.

In Houston, where 11,000 Venezuelans reside, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, this community watches developments in their country from afar, with a mix of deep sadness and expectation, but mostly solidarity.

Two of them talked to us about the situation in Venezuela, what they think will come next and the way the Houston Venezuelan community copes and helps. One of them, Marisela Sánchez, is a geo mechanical engineer living in Houston. The other, Amanda Sánchez, is Marisela’s mom, currently visiting her daughter and family.

Both of them believe that as devastating as the situation in the country is, this is the final push for Venezuelans against the government to finally achieve what they see as real democracy.