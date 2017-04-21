Rep. Ted Poe Discusses Leaving Freedom Caucus And Developments In Congress

Rep. Poe talks about how he came to the decision to leave the House Freedom Caucus and then discusses other developments in Congress and the nation.

Congressman Ted Poe has had an eventful spring so far. The Republican representing the Second Congressional District of Texas, which covers many eastern and northern suburbs of Houston, announced his decision to leave the House Freedom Caucus after that group of more conservative representatives wouldn’t budge on a proposed replacement for the Affordable Care Act.

Rep. Poe said of the move: “In order to deliver on the conservative agenda we have promised the American people for eight years, we must come together to find solutions to move this country forward. Saying no is easy, leading is hard, but that is what we were elected to do.”

We talk with Rep. Poe about how he came to that decision and then discuss other developments in Congress and the nation. Plus we welcome your questions and comments for the congressman.

This segment originally aired on Houston Matters on April 21, 2017.