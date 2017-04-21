Business

Houston Adds 13,000 Jobs In March

The Texas Workforce Commission has released its monthly employment numbers.

Over the past 12 months, Houston has added 30,900 jobs – the largest one-year increase since September 2015, according to the Greater Houston Partnership.

The biggest gains have come in government – which is mostly public education – professional and business services and education and health services.

In March alone, Greater Houston added 13,300 jobs. The monthly numbers for Houston are not adjusted for seasonal differences, but it’s above the 25-year average for a March.

On the state level, 9,500 jobs were created last month. That number is seasonally adjusted.

Most private sector jobs came in professional services, but oil and gas and construction made big gains as well.

The unemployment rate for Houston went down slightly from the previous month to 5.7 percent. That compares to 5 percent Texas-wide and 4.6 in the United States.

