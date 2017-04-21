Homeless Houstonians Have Mixed Reactions About The Encampments Ordinance

Some welcome it and say they will respect it and others think it is unfair.

Homeless Houstonians have mixed reactions to the recently passed City ordinance that will soon make their encampments illegal.

One of the camps is just around the corner from Minute Maid Park, right in downtown Houston, and it is exactly the type of site the ordinance will go after because it has numerous tents and the people who live there use cooking devices and, in some, cases may have personal property that doesn’t fit in a three feet high, three feet wide and three feet deep –what is commonly known as a 3 X 3 X 3– container.

Billy Pierce lives there and he is OK with what is coming.

“I think the ordinance is good because it cleans everything up,” Pierce told Houston Public Media.

Pierce’s friend, William Tucker, has the same opinion. “I would abide by the rule and got with it, you know? ‘Cause something has to be done about the homeless, definitely, it’s a big problem.”

Tucker says part of the solution could be an official camp site for the homeless.

That is one of the components of a plan the City is working on, as established in the plan to deal with homelessness that Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner announced in March.

Shantaille Thomas, who lives at the same encampment as Pierce and Tucker, doesn’t see things the same way as them and emphasizes she feels “very aggravated” about the ordinance “because, it’s gonna beat a lot of people that’s out here without anything.”

“You take away our tents and take away the little stuff that we do have… What do we have?,” added Thomas.

James Thompson, who also lives at the encampment near the baseball stadium, is not fond of the rule either and considers that “the ordinance is not fair because you have a lot of people out here that don’t wanna depend on a shelter.”

The City will start cracking down on homeless encampments on May 12th.