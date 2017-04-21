Emergency Supplies Are Tax-Free This Weekend. Here’s What To Stock Up On.

Emergency preparedness supplies are tax-free this weekend. The sales tax holiday runs April 22 – 24. It’s a good time to stock up on emergency supplies since Texas is in the midst of ‘tornado season,’ which runs from March to August. Be aware though: tornadoes can occur anytime, anywhere.
There’s no limit on the number of qualifying items you can purchase. Here’s what qualifies:
Less than $3000
- Portable generators
Less than $300
- Emergency ladders
- Hurricane shutters
Less than $75
- Axes
- Batteries, single or multipack (AAA cell, AA cell, C cell, D cell, 6 volt or 9 volt)
- Can openers – nonelectric
- Carbon monoxide detectors
- Coolers and ice chests for food storage – nonelectric
- Fire extinguishers
- First aid kits
- Fuel containers
- Ground anchor systems and tie-down kits
- Hatchets
- Ice products – reusable and artificial
- Light sources – portable self-powered (including battery operated), such as candles, flashlights and lanterns
- Mobile telephone batteries and mobile telephone chargers
- Radios – portable self-powered (including battery operated) – includes two-way and weather band radios
- Smoke detectors
- Tarps and other plastic sheeting
These supplies don’t qualify for tax-exemption:
- Batteries for automobiles, boats and other motorized vehicles
- Camping stoves
- Camping supplies
- Chainsaws
- Plywood
- Extension ladders
- Stepladders
- Tents
- Repair or replacement parts for emergency preparation supplies
- Services performed on, or related to, emergency preparation supplies
Don’t have an emergency preparedness kit? Here’s a checklist of what you’ll need. Don’t forget to check your insurance policies and have important documents stored in case disaster strikes.