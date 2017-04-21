News

Emergency Supplies Are Tax-Free This Weekend. Here’s What To Stock Up On.

Emergency preparedness supplies are tax-free this weekend. The sales tax holiday runs April 22 – 24.

Emergency preparedness supplies are tax-free this weekend. The sales tax holiday runs April 22 – 24. It’s a good time to stock up on emergency supplies since Texas is in the midst of ‘tornado season,’ which runs from March to August. Be aware though: tornadoes can occur anytime, anywhere.

There’s no limit on the number of qualifying items you can purchase. Here’s what qualifies:

Less than $3000

  • Portable generators

Less than $300

  • Emergency ladders
  • Hurricane shutters

Less than $75

  • Axes
  • Batteries, single or multipack (AAA cell, AA cell, C cell, D cell, 6 volt or 9 volt)
  • Can openers – nonelectric
  • Carbon monoxide detectors
  • Coolers and ice chests for food storage – nonelectric
  • Fire extinguishers
  • First aid kits
  • Fuel containers
  • Ground anchor systems and tie-down kits
  • Hatchets
  • Ice products – reusable and artificial
  • Light sources – portable self-powered (including battery operated), such as candles, flashlights and lanterns
  • Mobile telephone batteries and mobile telephone chargers
  • Radios – portable self-powered (including battery operated) – includes two-way and weather band radios
  • Smoke detectors
  • Tarps and other plastic sheeting

These supplies don’t qualify for tax-exemption:

  • Batteries for automobiles, boats and other motorized vehicles
  • Camping stoves
  • Camping supplies
  • Chainsaws
  • Plywood
  • Extension ladders
  • Stepladders
  • Tents
  • Repair or replacement parts for emergency preparation supplies
  • Services performed on, or related to, emergency preparation supplies

Don’t have an emergency preparedness kit? Here’s a checklist of what you’ll need. Don’t forget to check your insurance policies and have important documents stored in case disaster strikes. 

