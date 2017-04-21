Emergency Supplies Are Tax-Free This Weekend. Here’s What To Stock Up On.

Emergency preparedness supplies are tax-free this weekend. The sales tax holiday runs April 22 – 24. It’s a good time to stock up on emergency supplies since Texas is in the midst of ‘tornado season,’ which runs from March to August. Be aware though: tornadoes can occur anytime, anywhere.

There’s no limit on the number of qualifying items you can purchase. Here’s what qualifies:

Less than $3000

Portable generators

Less than $300

Emergency ladders

Hurricane shutters

Less than $75

Axes

Batteries, single or multipack (AAA cell, AA cell, C cell, D cell, 6 volt or 9 volt)

Can openers – nonelectric

Carbon monoxide detectors

Coolers and ice chests for food storage – nonelectric

Fire extinguishers

First aid kits

Fuel containers

Ground anchor systems and tie-down kits

Hatchets

Ice products – reusable and artificial

Light sources – portable self-powered (including battery operated), such as candles, flashlights and lanterns

Mobile telephone batteries and mobile telephone chargers

Radios – portable self-powered (including battery operated) – includes two-way and weather band radios

Smoke detectors

Tarps and other plastic sheeting

These supplies don’t qualify for tax-exemption:

Batteries for automobiles, boats and other motorized vehicles

Camping stoves

Camping supplies

Chainsaws

Plywood

Extension ladders

Stepladders

Tents

Repair or replacement parts for emergency preparation supplies

Services performed on, or related to, emergency preparation supplies

Don’t have an emergency preparedness kit? Here’s a checklist of what you’ll need. Don’t forget to check your insurance policies and have important documents stored in case disaster strikes.

