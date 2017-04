/

We often hear that in the service industry “the customer is king” or “the customer is always right.”

But what if that thinking leads to the customer actually being less well served?

Jing Zhou is a management professor at Rice University’s Jones School of Business.

Her research looked at hair stylists in Taiwan and suggests service providers should be given more freedom.

We spoke with her for this week’s Bauer Business Focus.

You can listen to the interview by clicking on the play button above.