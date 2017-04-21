Party Politics, Texas Edition Ep. 4: Abbott Reopens Door To Bathroom (Bill)

What did Abbott have to say about the so-called “bathroom bill,” and what does the business community have to say about House hearings on the bill?

/

On this episode of Party Politics: Texas Edition, cohosts Jay Aiyer and Brandon Rottinghaus bring you these hot topics in Texas political news:

Governor Abbott’s State of the State address

Senate approves short term rentals – a win for Air BnB

The Texas Lyceum poll shows actual races are possible. So is Ted Cruz in trouble?

Baylor University hires its first female president

Texas State Board of Education: still talking evolution

Then the guys dig into the return of the “bathroom bill,” as Governor Greg Abbott weighs in on the issue. What was the impact of House hearings on the bill? Is the business community happy? Was it a peace offering to Senate? By the way, don’t forget to check out our national episodes of Party Politics, too!

Party Politics is produced by Dacia Clay, Edel Howlin and Laura Lucas. Our audio engineer is Todd Hulslander.