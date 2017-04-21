Party Politics, National Edition Ep. 4: Taxes And Asteroids

“… in this world nothing can be said to be certain, except death and taxes.” And asteroids. – Benjamin Franklin (mostly)

On this episode of Party Politics co-hosts Jay Aiyer and Brandon Rottinghaus bring you these hot topics in political news:

The outcome of the G6 race and its political impact

Trump’s moves away from an “America First” agenda

The British election in June

Trump is snubbed by his buddy Tom Brady

Then the profs dig in to one of the two certainties in life, Tax Day! What are the prospects for tax reform? And how about Trump’s returns and those Tax Day protests? Also mentioned, Earth dodges a bullet as a massive asteroid just misses us. (Phew!) By the way, don’t forget to listen to our weekly Texas-centered episodes, too.

Party Politics is produced by Dacia Clay, Edel Howlin and Laura Lucas. Our audio engineer is Todd Hulslander.