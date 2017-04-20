Federal Judges Find That Texas Discriminated Against Minority Voters

/

Once again, judges have ruled that Texas deliberately discriminated against minority voters – this time in drawing district lines for the state house of representatives.

The latest 2-to-1 ruling by a federal panel in San Antonio found that Texas intended to weaken the influence of minorities by “wasting Latino votes.”

According to the ruling, legislators reduced the number of house districts in Harris County, even though minority population growth argued for the creation of new seats. By contrast, it found legislators protected anglo districts with slower population growth.

The ruling found similar discrimination in five other counties across the state: Dallas, Bexar [bayer], el Paso, Nueces [noo-ay-cess], and bell.

The ruling over republican-drawn maps comes after the same court in march found evidence of Texas also violating the federal voting rights act when carving new congressional districts.