WATCH: EU calls for probe in Venezuela protest deaths

The Latest on the protests and counter demonstrations in Venezuela (all times local):

11:30 a.m.

The European Union is calling for an investigation into the deaths and other violence during anti-government demonstrations in Venezuela and for those responsible to be held accountable.

The EU’s executive commission said Thursday that it was “saddened” by the deaths of two young people during Wednesday’s protests. A third person, a National Guard sergeant, was killed and a colonel was injured when their squad was attacked with gunfire while trying to control disturbances in a city near Caracas.

Eight people have died so far in demonstrations over the past several weeks.

The European Commission says: “All concerned, including members of the security forces, have a responsibility to act in full compliance with the rule of law and human rights.”

The bloc urged Venezuelans “to come together to de-escalate the situation and find democratic solutions.”

___

8:30 a.m.

General Motors has stopped doing business in Venezuela after authorities took control of its only factory there in what GM called an illegal judicial seizure of its assets.

The plant was confiscated on Wednesday as anti-government protesters clashed with authorities in a country that is roiling in economic troubles such as food shortages and triple-digit inflation.

The Detroit automaker said in a statement Thursday that other assets such as vehicles were taken from the plant, causing irreparable damage to the company.

GM says the plant was taken in disregard of its right to due process. The company says it will defend itself legally and that it’s confident that justice eventually will prevail.

GM has about 2,700 workers in the troubled country, where it’s been the market leader for over 35 years.

___

8 a.m.

Authorities say a third person has died overnight in the ongoing protests in Venezuela.

The chief prosecutor’s office reported Thursday that a National Guard sergeant was killed and a colonel injured when their squad was attacked with gunfire while trying to control disturbances in a city near Caracas.

The sergeant was the third person reported killed in the protests over the past day and the eighth person to die in demonstrations over the past several weeks. The other two people killed amid Wednesday’s demonstrations included a teenager who was heading to a soccer match with friends. Both of those other two deaths were blamed on pro-government groups.

Venezuela’s opposition is looking to keep up pressure on President Nicolas Maduro by taking to the streets again Thursday, a day after hundreds were arrested in the biggest anti-government demonstrations in years.

