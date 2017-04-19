News

O’Reilly Out at Fox News Channel

Amidst an ongoing sexual harassment scandal Bill O’Reilly is done at the Fox News channel

FILE – In this Oct. 1, 2015 file photo, host Bill O’Reilly of “The O’Reilly Factor” on the Fox News Channel, poses for photos in the set in New York. Embattled Fox News Channel host Bill O’Reilly hasn’t taken this much time off consecutively in March or April for at least 10 years. O’Reilly says he’s off “The O’Reilly Factor” until April 24. Cable television’s most popular host has seen an advertiser exodus following reports of settlements reached with five women to keep quiet about harassment accusations. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

Bill O’Reilly has lost his job at Fox News Channel following reports that five women had been paid millions of dollars to keep quiet about harassment allegations.

21st Century Fox issued a statement Wednesday that “after a thorough and careful review of the allegations, the company and Bill O’Reilly have agreed that Bill O’Reilly will not be returning to the Fox News Channel.

He had been scheduled to return from a vacation next Monday. O’Reilly was photographed in Rome shaking Pope Francis’ hand on Wednesday.

It marks a stunning end to a near perfect marriage between a pugnacious personality and network. For two decades O’Reilly has ruled the “no spin zone” with cable news’ most popular show, and his ratings had never been higher.

AP

