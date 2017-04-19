2017 Texas Lyceum Poll Looks At State Politics

Statewide poll numbers released by a non-partisan group finds Senator Ted Cruz of Texas vulnerable in 2018. And “don’t know” leads the field in the race for Lieutenant Governor.

/

The Texas Lyceum has released the second half of its two-part poll of 1,000 state residents. Republican Senator Ted Cruz is tied with Democratic Congressman Beto O’Rourke at 30 percent, and 35 percent say they prefer Joaquin Castro over Cruz. However, 37 percent of registered voters say they haven’t thought about the race yet, which is 18 months away.

Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick’s democratic challenger, Mike Collier of Houston, comes within the margin of error if the 2018 race was held today. But “not thought about it” outpaces both candidates at 46 percent.

More Texans approve than disapprove of Donald Trump’s performance as president — 54 to 42 percent. But broken down by party, it’s a stark contrast: 85 percent of Republicans approve, while 86 percent of Democrats disapprove.

What’s more, The Texas Lyceum poll finds that 84 percent of Democrats say the country is on the wrong track, but 73 percent of Republicans say things are moving in the right direction.