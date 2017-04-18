Bush Back in Hospital Recovering From Mild Pneumonia

George H.W. Bush is being treated at Houston Methodist for a mild case of pneumonia

Former President George H.W Bush is back in the hospital recovering from a mild case of pneumonia.

Spokesman Jim McGrath confirmed that President Bush is recovering at Houston Methodist hospital and is doing fine.

The President’s office issued the following statement.

“President George H. W. Bush was admitted to Houston Methodist Hospital on Friday for observation due to a persistent cough that prevented him from getting proper rest. It was subsequently determined he had a mild case of pneumonia, which was treated and has been resolved. President Bush is in very good spirits and is being held for further observation while he regains his strength.”

Back in February of of this year Bush was hospitalized for pneumonia while at the same time his wife Barbara Bush was being treated for viral bronchitis.

Earlier this month Bush was visited by former President Bill Clinton, who brought a colorful pair of socks as a gift.

Great to spend time with @GeorgeHWBush & Mrs. Bush in Houston today. We caught up about kids, grandkids, old times and new times. And socks. pic.twitter.com/CshV6tI5Ae — Bill Clinton (@billclinton) April 9, 2017