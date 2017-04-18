Special Prosecutor Formally Starts Working On Case About Deputy Goforth’s Murder

Montgomery County District Attorney Brett Ligon and Shannon Miles’ defense attorney Anthony Osso agree with the judge the next meeting will take place on September 6th.

The capital murder case against Shannon Miles for the alleged killing of Harris County Sheriff’s Deputy Darren Goforth in 2015 keeps slowing down in court.

The case has now a special prosecutor, Montgomery County District Attorney Brett Ligon, after Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg recused herself and her staff.

At a meeting held today, Ligon and Anthony Osso, the defense attorney for Shannon Miles, agreed before Judge Susan Brown to meet with her again on September 6th.

That will allow more time for both sides to study the case.

After the meeting, Ligon noted that his staff is much smaller than the Harris County DA’s office.

“And so, when the judge has asked us to step up and take this case, I knew that the resources outstrip what we had the ability to handle,” Ligon stated and added: “we’ve also called upon the Texas Attorney General’s Office that, informally, has promised us any assistance that we need.”

Miles entered a not guilty plea last month and Osso has underscored his client says he doesn’t remember, supposedly because of the mental illnesses he suffers from, what happened the day he allegedly killed Deputy Goforth.

Therefore, an evaluation about Miles’ sanity is on hold.

“I don’t even have an individual who can acknowledge that he did anything wrong. In other words, in the sense that he’s responsible for the shooting that occurred,” Osso commented after Ligon spoke to the media gathered at the Harris County Criminal Justice Center, in downtown Houston.

Prosecutors are expected to reveal whether or not they will seek the death penalty for Miles at the September 6th meeting.