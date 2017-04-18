2017 Texas Lyceum Poll Focuses On Immigration

The poll of 1,000 state residents asked a series of questions about immigration issues.

The non-partisan Texas Lyceum group focused on immigration because of the role it played in the presidential election and recent actions by the Trump administration.

When asked about how immigration affects the U.S., 62 percent of the respondents said immigration helps the country more than it hurts, and a majority of those responses came from young adults.

When it came to illegal immigration, over 70 percent of those surveyed expressed concern–specifically in regards to public safety and jobs.

Texans were almost split on whether the president or state legislature is handling the issue of border security better.

The poll also shows a majority of Texans don’t support the president’s plan to build a wall along the border.