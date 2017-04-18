Facebook Killer Steve Stephens Found Dead After Pursuit

Steve Stephens also known as the Facebook killer has been found dead due to a self inflicted gunshot wound. He was found in Erie Pennsylvania after a brief pursuit by the Pennsylvania State Police Department.
Steve Stephens was spotted this morning by PSP members in Erie County. After a brief pursuit, Stephens shot and killed himself.
The Cleveland Police held a press conference on Stephen’s death.
Stephen’s 37, murdered a man in Cleveland Sunday afternoon, posting his crime to Facebook. He also posted a series of other videos claiming to kill others. However, according to the Cleveland Police, 74 year old Robert Godwin Senior was the only victim.