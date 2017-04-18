News

Facebook Killer Steve Stephens Found Dead After Pursuit

The Cleveland Police are holding a press conference on the death of Facebook Killer Steve Stephens

| Posted on

Steve Stephens also known as the Facebook killer has been found dead due to a self inflicted gunshot wound. He was found in Erie Pennsylvania after a brief pursuit by the Pennsylvania State Police Department. 

The Cleveland Police held a press conference on Stephen’s death.

Stephen’s 37, murdered a man in Cleveland Sunday afternoon, posting his crime to Facebook. He also posted a series of other videos claiming to kill others. However, according to the Cleveland Police,  74 year old Robert Godwin Senior was the only victim.

@cnnbrk twitter feed

Share