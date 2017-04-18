Facebook Killer Steve Stephens Found Dead After Pursuit

The Cleveland Police are holding a press conference on the death of Facebook Killer Steve Stephens

Steve Stephens also known as the Facebook killer has been found dead due to a self inflicted gunshot wound. He was found in Erie Pennsylvania after a brief pursuit by the Pennsylvania State Police Department.

Steve Stephens was spotted this morning by PSP members in Erie County. After a brief pursuit, Stephens shot and killed himself. — PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) April 18, 2017

The Cleveland Police held a press conference on Stephen’s death.

UPDATE on Steve Stephens case https://t.co/Yoc9KA8UF5 — Cleveland Police (@CLEpolice) April 18, 2017

Stephen’s 37, murdered a man in Cleveland Sunday afternoon, posting his crime to Facebook. He also posted a series of other videos claiming to kill others. However, according to the Cleveland Police, 74 year old Robert Godwin Senior was the only victim.