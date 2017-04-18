Resupply Mission on its Way to ISS

A cargo capsule launched this morning from Cape Canaveral making its way to the International Space Station

An Atlas 5 rocket with a Cygnus cargo capsule lifted off from Cape Canaveral Tuesday morning, in a mission planned by the commercial space company ATK.

The capsule carries 7,626 pounds of cargo going to the International Space Station, including food, clothes, equipment and experiments for the crew on board the station.

The capsule is dedicated to former Astronaut and Senator John Glenn who died last fall.

When the crew members open the hatch to the Cygnus capsule they will see a photo and short biography of Glenn.

If all goes as planned the capsule will arrive at the ISS early Saturday morning as the International Space Station orbits over France.