Heavy Rain Threat, National Weather Service Issues Flash Flood Watch

A flash flood watch is in effect for Harris County and surrounding areas until 4 p.m. due to a heavy rain threat Tuesday, the National Weather Service says.

The NWS says the area of concern is mainly along and south of Interstate 10 and reported that Brazoria and Galveston counties received the most rains overnight.

An additional two to three inches of rain is expected with isolated totals from four to six inches possible in the Flash Flood Watch area, according to the NWS.

News 88.7 has confirmed reports of rain-inundated homes in the Danbury area, which the NWS says has received up to nine inches of rain. The Danbury Independent School District has canceled classes for the day.

Residents are advised to stay up-to-date with changing conditions.

You can get the latest weather information by visiting weather.gov/houston.