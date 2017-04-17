Mayor Turner Kickstarts Enhancement Community Program In Five Neighborhoods

Acres Home, Gulfton, Second Ward, Third Ward and Near North Side will be the first to benefit from Complete Communities.

Mayor Sylvester Turner announced on Monday that five Houston areas will kick-off the implementation of his Complete Communities program, which seeks to improve neighborhoods “so that all of Houston’s residents and business owners can have access to quality services and amenities”, according to the City of Houston website.

The first five neighborhoods to benefit from the program will be Acres Home, Gulfton, Second Ward, Third Ward and Near North Side.

In his ann0uncement, Turner explained that each of them will have dedicated staff to assist their specific needs, which will include stray animals, trash and weeds problems and others.

“We cannot have areas of haves while others are have-nots’, the Mayor said, as he stressed that the Complete Communities program was one of his campaign promises.