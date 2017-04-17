Video: The ABCs Of Video Game Storytelling

Elementary students learn how to tell stories by designing their own games.

In chapter one of a two-part video series, we follow students at KIPP Academy West who are learning storytelling by designing their own video games.

It’s all a part of an experimental approach to teaching language arts from the Houston-based literacy nonprofit Writers in the Schools, or WITS. They’ve teamed up with the instructional design company Histrionix Learning Company, and their national publishing partner E-Line Media, to develop a program that teaches writing and storytelling skills through video game design.

Want to see more Imaginarium? New videos drop every Monday on YouTube. Subscribe to our channel.