Video: The ABCs Of Video Game Storytelling

In chapter one of a two-part video series, we follow students at KIPP Academy West who are learning storytelling by designing their own video games. 

It’s all a part of an experimental approach to teaching language arts from the Houston-based literacy nonprofit Writers in the Schools, or WITS. They’ve teamed up with the instructional design company Histrionix Learning Company, and their national publishing partner E-Line Media, to develop a program that teaches writing and storytelling skills through video game design. 

