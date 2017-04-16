Houston’s Energy Corridor Commuters Have A New Travel Option

West Houston’s “Missing Mile” is now complete. The Energy Corridor has just opened a new roadway that can help commuters avoid the Katy Freeway.

/

For years, there was a big part of Park Row Drive that was missing. But now there’s a new four-lane extension that fills the gap. It runs about a mile-and-a-half between the Addicks Park and Ride and North Eldridge Parkway. Drivers can also use the extension to access the Katy Freeway Managed Lanes.

With the completion of the project, the Energy Corridor’s Clark Martinson says commuters now have a 12-mile road they can take all the way to Katy.

“The commuters that are coming to the north side of I-10 now have a new route,” says Martinson. “Where they don’t have to go on I-10 and they don’t have to get on the frontage roads.”

And Martinson hopes the Park Row extension can also spur new development.

“There’s over 100 acres of land that was laying fallow but needed a road to connect it,” explains Martinson.

The Park Row project costs $24 million. That figure includes right-of-way acquisition along with a new bridge over Langham Creek. The work was funded through an agreement between the City of Houston and the Energy Corridor.