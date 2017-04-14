Title X Changes ‘Shouldn’t Affect Texas Women’s Health Clinics’

President Trump’s signature on a bill impacting how states distribute Title X funds might not have immediate effects on family planning services in Texas. Although no Title X fund — or any federal funds — can be used for abortion services, some states reduce money for women’s health centers that provide abortions.

/

The president’s signature won’t immediately change anything — it only gives states the freedom to determine who does and does not get Title X money to fund family planning and preventive health services. Texas receives Title X funds through the non-profit Women’s Health and Family Planning Association of Texas. That group is responsible for distributing $14 million to Texas clinics — 11 here in the Houston area. Kami Geoffray is the association’s CEO.

“This money comes directly from the federal government to us. So it does not pass through the state in any way. So today, nothing — nothing — will happen with how we are administering these funds. We are able to continue funding quality family planning services throughout Texas with our network.”

Geoffray says family planning care is funded through a patchwork of multiple streams. States that are not set up to distribute Title X funding like we do in Texas might start feeling the loss of those funds starting next year.

“In some states it will potentially affect the way that funding is distributed. In other states, there are organizations like ours that are administering those funds. There many moving parts. But today it does not impact our ability to administer these funds in the state of Texas.”

Planned Parenthood says the bill doesn’t de-fund them, but it could “embolden states to try to block access to health care through Title X.”