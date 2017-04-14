Buc-ee’s on Track to Build One of the Largest Car Washes Ever, in Katy

Popular gas and convenient store chain Buc-ee’s says they are on schedule to build the world’s largest car wash

Buc-ee’s, the ever popular chain of convenience stores and fueling stations in Texas, hopes to set a world record soon.

According to the Houston Business Journal (HBJ) Buc-ee’s says that it is planning to build what they consider to become the world’s largest car wash… in Katy.

The new location, off I-10 and the Cane Island Parkway, will include the gargantuan car wash in addition to its traditional convenience store and fueling station.

According to the HBJ, the project is set to have 120 fuel dispensers, an around 56,000-square-foot building and outdoor merchandise sales.

In an email to HBJ, Buc-ee’s general counsel Jeff Nadalo stated:

“This location has some unique design elements that are not seen at Buc-ee’s other stores, it will feature what we believe will be the largest car wash in the world and backup power that will run the entire store (and car wash) in the event of a power outage. These new features have extended the normal timeline for construction.” The project is such a large undertaking that its opening set for this spring had to be pushed back.

