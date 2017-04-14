Good Friday Procession Gathers Houston Diverse Communities

The Way of the Cross procession started at the University of St. Thomas to end at the Co-Cathedral.

As part of Holy Week, a large group of Houston residents got together to participate in one of Good Friday’s ancient traditions.

A Way of the Cross procession organized by the University of Saint Thomas and the group Communion and Liberation started at the university’s Chapel of St. Basil with a choir and about a hundred Houstonians singing with an emotional harmony.

Houston’s diversity was apparent, with many individuals and families from a variety of countries.

Pamela Angeletti, who is originally from Mexico, said taking part in the walk helped her remember what Jesus endured this day.

“To me, it’s very important to come here to be with him in a little bit of what he suffered,” noted Angeletti.

Matt Briggs, who works in the oil and gas sector, attended with his four children and he looked forward to them getting “a good sense of community and a sense of service” through their participation in the event.

The procession covered more than two miles and included prayers and scripture readings.

“Walking through the city is to show to the whole city that something has happened 2,000 years ago that has to do with the life of everybody,” commented Italian immigrant Nino Nicotra as he summarized what he felt.

Father Christopher Eggleton, a Dominican priest who works at the Holy Rosary Parish, underlined that the message of the event was clear for those who take part in it.

“What we realize is that we carry the Cross,” Eggleton told Houston Public Media, “carry the symbol of freedom in Jesus Christ really to help our world be a forgiving world, a peaceful world.”

The procession culminated at the Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart in downtown Houston.