TSU Student Shot Near Campus, In Stable Condition

A student from TSU was shot by two armed men outside his on campus housing

A Texas Southern University student was shot on Thursday night near campus, in what appears to be a robbery.

TSU released the following statement Friday morning:

“Just after midnight a student was walking to a convenience store at the corners of Blodgett and Scott St. when he was randomly robbed by two men. The student was taken to the hospital where he is recovering from his injury. The two suspects are still at large. Texas Southern University wants to assure our students that their safety is our top priority. This random attack could have happened anywhere, and we encourage our students to be aware of their surroundings.”

Campus and Houston police responded to the incident on Blodgett Street near Scott, outside an apartment complex close to the university.

The victim is hospitalized and in stable condition.

