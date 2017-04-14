Party Politics, Texas Edition Ep. 3: Texas Voter Redistricting

Texas voter redistricting was tossed out. What’s it mean for Texans and for 2018?

On this episode of Party Politics: Texas Edition, cohosts Jay Aiyer and Brandon Rottinghaus bring you these hot topics in Texas political news:

House and Senate pass budget Big rebuke for Patrick on vouchers by house Top 10% rule up for change Banning celebratory gunfire!

Then the guys dig into the details of why Texas voter redistricting was thrown out. Which districts are affected? What’s going to happen next? And what’s the impact going to be for 2018? Don’t forget to check out our national episode of Party Politics too!

Party Politics is produced by Dacia Clay, Edel Howlin and Laura Lucas. Our audio engineer is Todd Hulslander.