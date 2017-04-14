Party Politics, National Edition Ep. 3: What The US Bombing In Syria Means

The profs talk about the US bombing in Syria and what it means, and a whole lot more.

On this episode of Party Politics co-hosts Jay Aiyer and Brandon Rottinghaus bring you these hot topics in political news:

States pushing back on Trump — California moves to become sanctuary state, and other states may follow Elections: Kansas and Georgia special elections — is this a test for Trump? Nuclear (option) detonation: Gorsuch is confirmed Alabama’s “Luv Gov” resigns Trump leads all Presidents in playing golf

Then the profs dig in to the topic of the United States bombing in Syria. Does this mean that the Trump administration is shifting its policy regarding the region? What ramifications will the bombing have and what does it mean globally? They also talk generally about what the Syrian conflict is. Don’t forget to listen to our weekly Texas-centered episodes, too!

Party Politics is produced by Dacia Clay, Edel Howlin and Laura Lucas. Our audio engineer is Todd Hulslander.