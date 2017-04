BakerRipley’s tax centers are open late through Tax Day.

The deadline to file your federal income tax is Tuesday, April 18.

Many – especially those not expecting a refund – still haven’t filed.

For those, BakerRipley a non-profit group formerly known as Neighborhood Centers, still offers free tax preparation service – provided they don’t make more than $58,000 a year.

For this week’s Bauer Business Focus, Florian Martin spoke with Cristina Cave, community relations manager at BakerRipley.

To listen to the interview, click the play button above.