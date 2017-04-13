Houston-Area Students Launched Their Rockets Into Space Today

They built the rockets with the help of Space Center’s experts.

Over a hundred Houston-area middle school students had a chance to launch their own rockets on Thursday , as part of Rocket Science, a program by Houston Community College (HCC), the Houston Rockets and Space Center Houston.

Throughout Rocket Science, the students take part in a series of webinars with Space Center Houston specialists who guide them in the process of designing and constructing their own rocket. On Thursday, they launched their devices at the HCC Northeast Campus, where the best were awarded.

O’ Donnell Muddle School won the award for Highest Altitude, Marshall Middle School for Best Design, Jane Long Academy for Most Creative Payload, and

Christa McAuliffe Middle School for Best Computation.