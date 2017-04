The Houston Zoo welcomes a new baby masai giraffe

A baby giraffe was born this week at the Houston Zoo.

Zoo officials say the unnamed female Masai giraffe was born just after nine a.m. Monday to mom Tyra.

After spending a few days with mom, the baby will be on view for zoo visitors.

The calf weighs 139 pounds and stands 6’3″.

She is now the sixth Masai giraffe residing at the Houston Zoo.