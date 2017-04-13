News

Texas Attorney General’s Criminal Trial Moved To September

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s new trial date on criminal securities fraud charges is set for September.

FILE – In this July 29, 2015, file photo, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton speaks during a hearing in Austin, Texas. On the brink of bringing Paxton to trial on felony securities fraud charges, the government’s prosecutors are threatening to bail out of the case unless they get paid. Paxton, a stockbroker and state lawmaker before being elected attorney general two years ago, was indicted for allegedly steering investors to a technology startup in 2011 without disclosing that he was being paid by the company. The trial is scheduled to start May 1, 2017.

The Wednesday announcement comes after state District Judge George Gallagher this week moved the trial out of the conservative Dallas suburbs where Paxton lives. Jury selection is now scheduled to begin Sept. 11 in Houston.

Paxton was indicted in 2015 on felony securities fraud charges over allegations he duped investors in a tech startup. He has pleaded not guilty.

His defense team is now seeking a new judge over the case after Gallagher moved the trial. The judge had sided with special prosecutors who claimed that Paxton allies had spent the past two years tainting the jury pool in Collin County.
Paxton faces 5 to 99 years in prison if convicted.

