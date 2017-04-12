Judge Ed Emmett Didn’t Know About the Governor’s Crime Plan

Gov. Greg Abbott announced a plan to stop gangs in Harris County, but did not notify local law enforcement about his plans.

/

Gov. Greg Abbott announced a plan to stop gangs in Harris County, but did not notify local law enforcement about his plans.

“You know, I have to confess I saw it on the news like everybody else,” Harris County Judge Ed Emmett said.

Abbott made an appearance in Houston on Monday. He spoke about cracking down on violent crime in Harris County.

But neither the judge nor, the Houston Police Department or sheriff’s office was alerted about this event.

“Courtesy would have been to talk to me, but clearly if you’re going to be talking about some ramped up law enforcement efforts in Harris County and the City of Houston, that’s got to involve the Harris county sheriff and Houston Police Department,” Emmett said.

The governor’s office reports that there are over 20,000 gang members in the Houston area.

But Emmett argues the problem is not as alarming as the governor is making it out to be.

“You know, frankly, I guess there has been an uptick in these types of crimes, but they haven’t caused in glaring headlines or anything, so I’m not sure where that came from,” Emmett said.

We reached out to Abbott’s office for a response, but did not hear back before deadline.