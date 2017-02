How to gauge whether a company’s employees are happy and what to do about it if they’re not.

Michael Hagerty | Houston Public Media

If a company has a high turnover rate and its employees are taking too many sick days, it may have a problem with workplace happiness.

That’s what Houston area resident and former Southwest Airlines executive Lorraine Grubbs argues in her book, “How to Create a Happy Workplace – What Award Winning Companies Know.”

In this week’s installment of the Bauer Business Focus, we talk with her about just that.

