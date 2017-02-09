Texas Legislature Names House Committee Members

The Texas House has announced committee assignments. That means lower chamber debate can begin on some of the 85th legislative session’s most contentious issues.

“Human Services. Chair, Raymond. Vice Chair, Frank. (fades)…”

Republican Representative John Zerwas of Richmond will head the Appropriations Committee, which devises the House’s proposed state budget. The new Public Education committee chairman is Republican Dan Huberty from Humble. There are two new committees this session, including the House Select Committee on State and Federal Power and Responsibility. The House Clerk continues…

“This committee shall examine unfunded federal mandates and the impact on the state.”

Democrat Senfronia Thompson of Harris County is on that committee. Another new one is the House Select Committee on Texas Ports, Innovation and Infrastructure.

“The committee shall review Texas ports infrastructure, including border ports of entry. Furthermore the committee shall identify the near- and long-term challenges facing Texas ports and border points to entry and pursue solutions to address these needs.”

Harris County Republican Kevin Roberts is on that one, and Republican Dennis Paul is vice-chair. After committee assignments, many of them scheduled meetings to start next week. Speaker Joe Strauss has adjourned the House until Monday afternoon.

“Members, you’ll have additional copies of the assignments in your mailbox shortly.”

Area legislators are chairing several committees, including Garnet Coleman, County Affairs; Sarah Davis, General Investigating and Ethics; Harold Dutton, Jr., with Juvenile Justice and Family Issues; Senfronia Thompson with Local and Consent Calendars; Jim Murphy with Special Purpose Districts; Carol Alvarado with Urban Affairs and Dennis Bonnen of Brazoria with Ways and Means.

Lt. Governor Dan Patrick released his assignments for the 15 Senate committees in January.