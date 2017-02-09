Court Of Appeals Upholds 2015 Ruling That Required A New Election On The Drainage Fee

The fee is important because it is a source of funding for the Rebuild Houston Program.

Al Ortiz | Houston Public Media

The 14th Court of Appeals of the State of Texas issued a judgment today upholding a 2015 judicial ruling that said the City of Houston didn’t use sufficiently clear language for a 2010 ballot measure to establish the so-called drainage fee.

District Judge Buddie Hahn issued that ruling at the end of October of 2015 and concluded the City of Houston must hold a new election about the measure.

The drainage fee is important for the City because it is one of the sources of funding for its Rebuild Houston Program, aimed at repairing and improving local drainage systems and roads.

The City’s Legal Department confirmed to Houston Public Media they have received the judgement from the Fourteenth Court of Appeals.