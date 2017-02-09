Book Celebrates 50 Years Of The Rockets

The Rockets are celebrating their 50th season, and our regular sports contributor Jeff Balke was involved in writing a comprehensive historical overview of the team. It’s called Celebrating 50 Seasons: the Official History of the Houston Rockets, and Jeff’s focus was on the 1990s to the present, which includes the team’s back-to-back NBA titles. Michael Hagerty looks back with Jeff at

