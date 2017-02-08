West Texas Pipelines Close To Coming Online

Both pipelines have drawn opposition from some locals in West Texas.

/

This week the federal government approved the construction of a controversial oil pipeline in North Dakota.

Meanwhile in West Texas, two new natural gas pipelines from the same company are getting ready to come online.

Dallas-based Energy Transfer Partners is behind two underground pipelines that will carry natural gas from the Permian Basin region across the border into Mexico.

The company says its Comanche Trail Pipeline to the El Paso area is now completed, and some gas has already started going into that line as it gets ready to turn on. The Trans-Pecos Pipeline, a sister project through the mostly industry-free Big Bend area, is more than 96 percent complete, the company says.

The projects will move a combined 2.5 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day across the border. Both were commissioned by Mexico, and both have drawn opposition from some locals who have recently looked to the North Dakota pipeline fight for inspiration.