Fewer Arrests Made At This Super Bowl Than At The Last One In Houston

Houston police made fewer arrests at the Super Bowl and at events leading up to the big game — compared to the 2004 Super Bowl here in Houston.

/

Ed Mayberry | Houston Public Media

There were 107 arrests during the ten-day period leading up to the Super Bowl. That compares to 189 arrests made around the 2004 Super Bowl over just four days. Public Safety Coordinator for Super Bowl Security George Buenik says there were only five arrests made at the game.

“Two people were arrested for public intoxication. One person was arrested for criminal trespass after he jumped on the field after the end of the game.”

There was also one drug arrest and one for assault. Captain Dan Harris says over the week, there were 21 prostitution-related arrests that can be connected to the game, including…”Two HFD emergency medical technicians — EMTs — that were arrested. One of them was actually on duty with his reserve unit. We had Houston Independent School District counselor and we had one retired Houston Police Department sergeant.”

The theft of Tom Brady’s jersey from the New England Patriots locker room is still being investigated.

“There’s really no leads at this point. We’re piecing together different sets of information. But we’ll let everybody know when we have something or when we recover the jersey.”

Also today, the Harris County Sheriffs Department discussed seizures by undercover deputies of tens of thousands of counterfeit NFL items.