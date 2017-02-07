Houston Police Department To Detail Super Bowl-Related Arrests Today

Houston police made several arrests at Super Bowl events in the week leading up to the game – mostly for minor crimes. There also have been prostitution-related and human trafficking arrests. The Houston Police Department will detail Super Bowl-related arrests in a news conference this afternoon. Also this afternoon, the Harris County Sheriff’s Department will discuss seizures of tens of thousands of counterfeit items made by ten undercover deputies in multiple locations leading up to the game. These cases are being litigated in civil court and don’t involve any arrests. Houston Public Media will have updates after this information is released.

